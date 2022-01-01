Not Available

Around the World in 80 Gardens was a television series of 10 programmes in which British gardener and broadcaster Monty Don visited 80 of the world's most celebrated gardens. The series was filmed over a period of 18 months and was first broadcast on BBC Two at 9.00pm on successive Sundays from 27 January to 30 March 2008. A book based on the series was also published. The title of the series was a reference to Jules Verne's novel Around the World in Eighty Days and is a spiritual successor to Dan Cruickshank's earlier television series, Around the World in 80 Treasures, first broadcast in 2005.