Why take any old car when you can get where you're going by rickshaw or hovercraft? For two real-life adrenaline junkies charged with circumnavigating the globe using every conceivable mode of transportation, it's not the destination that counts, but the journey itself. That's the challenge for Robert "Boston Rob" Mariano (Survivor, The Amazing Race) and Dennis Anderson (creator of the monster truck Gravedigger), hosts of the upcoming new series AROUND THE WORLD IN 80 WAYS on HISTORY. The 10-part series premieres 4th Quarter, 2011, and is created by Thom Beers and his Original Productions team.