Hosted by Aneela Rahman, whose own marriage was an arranged one, Arrange Me A Marriage focuses on getting an unmarried – but desperate-to-be-married – Brit to the altar. She believes the key to successfully finding a life partner is through the principles of a modern arranged marriage in which compatibility is crucial. Only by matching up class, education, family background, life goals and earnings will it succeed. Aneela gives each person's friends and family just four weeks to network on behalf of the singles and find them some potential suitors – one of whom they will meet at an Asian-style introduction party.