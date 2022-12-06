Not Available

Arrest and Trial was an ABC crime drama that ran from September 1963 through April 1964 on Sunday nights at 8:30 PM. Arrest and Trial was divided into two forty-five parts -- in the first part (Arrest), the police would search for and arrest the criminals, and the in second part (Trial), the lawyers would defend the accused at trial, most often succeeding. Fans of today's Law & Order are familiar with that format; the first half hour of the show is typically dedicated to catching the criminal, with the second half hour dedicated to the trial itself.