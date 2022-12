Not Available

After the September 18th Incident, Dong Bei was occupied by the Japanese enemy. Rong Shi (Jin Dong) knows that Japanese soldiers want kill the whole Xu family when Xu Yihang (Jiang Xin)’s wedding ceremony. He sent a messenger to tell Xu family this thing. But there is traitor in Xu family. So finally Japanese soldier still kill whole family. Three siblings embarked on a road of revenge from here.