Not Available

"Art Attack" is a British children's television series revolving around art. The brand new series launched on Disney Junior (UK & Ireland) on June 6th 2011 and is presented by Jassa Ahluwalia. Each show involves Jassa producing three works of art, taking the viewer through the various stages of production step by step. The original series was one of ITV's longest running programmes, running from 1990 to 2007, and was presented throughout by Neil Buchanan.