Welcome to the Art Linkletter's House Party guide at TV Tome. A popular daytime variety show that began on CBS radio on January 15, 1945. 7 years later on September 1, 1952, The Television portion debuted on CBS-TV. The show features A few jokes with Art at the audience and then a woman will answer a simple quiz. He interview an guest expert and later they got gifts. Then A regular Pop band and later Rock 'N' Roll to be appeared at that time. Then the Comedy Spot for funny people. The Big Feature on the show is "Kids Say the Darndest Things" that present schoolchildren ages 5 to 10 to ask priceless questions that answered non-generally. In 1964, There's added features included bloopers from CBS-TV Shows, Bonnie Prudden's exercise tip for women and talked to ex-movie stars. On January 15, 1965, Art Linkletter's House Party celebrating its 20th Anniversary on-the-air between radio and Television and Guest Host Ralph Edwards from This is Your Life makes an tribute of him and the show