Art of the Devil

Stakes are high on the cheerleading team, as every member is competing for the chance to become this year's center position. However, when Praewa, a talented nobody joins the team, the other members are threatened by her and constantly terrorize her hoping she'll leave. However, when they break an important bottle of magic that Praewa had been protecting, she decides to make them pay. She summons spirits and demons using her blood, writing the message that they must die. As the other members are terrorized by ghouls and demons out to kill them, she trains even harder to take on the center position so she can have the last laugh. However, they will not give up so easily and will fight to the last minute to survive and achieve their goal. Can they manage this when their lives are threatened every night?