Art + Soul

Hetti Perkins, senior curator of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Art at the Art Gallery of New South Wales, shares her knowledge of - and passion for - Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander art. As we criss-cross the land with her, meeting artists remote, rural and urban, she shares her insights and feelings about them and their extraordinary art. She encourages the artists to tell the stories behind their artworks. Her journey enhances our knowledge and appreciation of Aboriginal art, encourages us to see the world from an Aboriginal perspective and, ultimately, gives us a richer understanding of Aboriginal culture.