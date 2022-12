Not Available

Arthur C. Clarke, the author of 2001: A Space Odyssey looks at supernatural and paranormal events around the world. This thirteen part series covers topics such as ESP, reincarnation, premonition, and pain control and follows on from the 1980 show Arthur C. Clarke's Mysterious World. The series is introduced by Clarke in short sequences filmed at his home in Sri Lanka, however, individual episodes are narrated by Anna Ford.