Not Available

Arthur of the Britons was a drama series which aimed to throw light on the Dark Ages in Britain - an age in which Romanized Britons might have been led against invading Angles and Saxons by a Celtic warlord we now call King Arthur. Oliver Tobias gives us a virile and thoughtful Arthur, beset by problems at home and abroad, while Kai, his right hand man, was played by the late Michael Gothard. They are supported by a strong crew working on a limited budget, but in impressive locations. The series was last repeated in the UK in 1983, but at least one video tape of the production is still available - a ninety-minute compilation first issued in 1975 under the title 'King Arthur: Young Warlord'. "Historians know little that is factual about this period in our history, but upon one thing they are agreed - the legendary picture of Arthur is a fantasy, the truth was different. Camelot was an unlovely encampment of log and thatch within cunning defences." - Patrick Dromgoole, Exec