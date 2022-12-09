Artificial Beauty

Not Available

Honami Saotome seems to have the ideal life, working as a fashion model. Behind her perfect face is an unfortunate girl who born into a family that has a long history of "the ugly bug". Since childhood, she was bullied for being ugly, and to start a new life, she decides to have plastic surgery on her entire body. Nobody knows that behind her glamorous lifestyle, there is a girl afraid that her secret may be found out, or that her face may fall apart. Though Honami has the inner strength of never giving up, her arrogance of doing anything for her own happiness is just too much. Meanwhile, Ryusui Fujishima is the heir to a grand master of flower arrangement, whose philosophy is, "flower arrangement starts from hating flowers". He is the man who values essence more than appearance, whether it's flowers or people. He is then attracted not to Honami's looks, but to her tough and bold personality: like a wild flower growing between rocks.