A woman's life all depends on her looks. So what happens if she's born ugly? This story is about a girl, nowhere near attractive, who was born where ugliness runs in the family. This pitiful girl, who has no luck with men, thanks to her "not so pretty" looks, turned to her last resort: a face lift. She travels all the way to the Mediterranean to transform into a living beauty. Now she can finally get her hands on love and happiness. After returning to Japan, she starts a glamorous life as a fashion model: something she had always longed for. Still, day after day, she is obsessed with the feeling that her big secret may come to light. The face lift was able to change her face, but not her "ugly personality." She's an artificial beauty: vulnerable, fragile, and struggling for love. Will she manage to get the love of her life? This is the ultimate love story that portrays every woman's dream. Be ready for a hilarious, stylish, gorgeous but sad romance. Honami Saotome is made out of plastic. She's the artificial beauty. Honami seems to have the ideal life, working as a fashion model. Actually, behind her perfect face is a unfortunate girl, born into a family that has a long history of "the ugly bug." During her childhood, she was bullied for being ugly, and dumped tragically by the boy she liked. To bid farewell to all that and start a new life, she decides to have plastic surgery on her entire body. Thanks to her decision, she now leads the life of a princess. Nobody knows that behind her glamorous lifestyle, is a girl afraid that her secret may be found out, or that her face may fall apart. She struggles with her ugly personality that just won't wash away. Though Honami has the inner strength of never giving up, her arrogance of doing anything for her own happiness is just too much. The other leading character is Ryusui Fujishima, the heir to a grand master of flower arrangement, whose philosophy is, "flower arrangement starts from hating flowers." Within this friendly gentleman who hates formality, is a lonely heart that won't let others in. This is a man that shows no arrogance despite the position he's in. He's actually tired of high society where relationships are just superficial. Ryusui is a man who values essence more than appearance, whether it's flowers or people. Thus, he is attracted not to Honami's looks, but to her tough and bold personality: like a wild flower growing between rocks.