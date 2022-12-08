Artisan Bread Making with Peter Reinhart

Not Available

Looking for a fresh perspective on bread making? Let Peter Reinhart, baking instructor at Johnson & Wales University and award-winning author of The Bread Baker's Apprentice and Artisan Breads Every Day, introduce you to bread-making techniques that go beyond the recipes. Explore the 12 stages of bread making and learn trade secrets for measuring, mixing, proofing and baking six different types of bread, including supple French bread, rich marble rye and a sweet chocolate babka. Learn to balance time, temperature and ingredients to create delicious, fresh breads in your own kitchen. Enroll now in Artisan Bread Making, the consummate course in crafting beautiful, flavorful breads, and your bread-making skills will rise to a whole other level. What You'll Learn in Artisan Bread Making Eight dough recipes, some with multiple variations Expert tips and techniques for successful artisan bread making Basic chemistry of gluten structure and how to troubleshoot common dough and bread problems The importance of proper measuring, mixing, handling and proofing to ensure delicious results How to sculpt impressive dough shapes What You'll Make in Artisan Bread Making Lean and country styles of French bread Ancienne dough adapted to make ciabatta, focaccia, and mini-baguettes Enriched sandwich bread Marble rye Chocolate and walnut cinnamon babka What You'll Need Students are welcome to purchase such bread bakers' tools as a baking stone, pastry blade, lame de boulanger, proofing basket and linens and Silpats, but regular kitchen items will do the job in many cases.