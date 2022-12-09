The original, 8-episode series by eminent theatre artists - Monika Strzępka and Paweł Demirski about what is going on behind-the-scenes of one of the muncipial theatres in Warsaw. The story also can be read as an ambiguous metaphor, where artistic problems of cultural activities and hard economic conditions meet.
|Marcin Czarnik
|Dyrektor
|Agnieszka Przepiórska
|Żona dyrektora
|Tomasz Nosiński
|Sekretarz
|Jerzy Trela
|Duch Kozanowicza
|Edward Linde-Lubaszenko
|Portier Popieł
|Tadeusz Huk
|Arabski
View Full Cast >