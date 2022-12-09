Not Available

Narodowy Instytut Audiowizualny

The original, 8-episode series by eminent theatre artists - Monika Strzępka and Paweł Demirski about what is going on behind-the-scenes of one of the muncipial theatres in Warsaw. The story also can be read as an ambiguous metaphor, where artistic problems of cultural activities and hard economic conditions meet.

Cast

Marcin CzarnikDyrektor
Agnieszka PrzepiórskaŻona dyrektora
Tomasz NosińskiSekretarz
Jerzy TrelaDuch Kozanowicza
Edward Linde-LubaszenkoPortier Popieł
Tadeusz HukArabski

