Alinne Moraes, Adriana Esteves, Fernanda Torres, Cintia Rosa, Paola Oliveira, Sonia Braga, Grazi Massafera, Deborah Secco, Alessandra Negrini and Angélica are the "heroes" of Daniel Filho in "As Cariocas". Adapted by Euclydes Marinho, the series is inspired by the homonymous work of Sérgio Porto - also known as Stanislaw Ponte Preta - and brings stories of different women adapted to the present day.