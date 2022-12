Not Available

Yılmaz and İlkkan are two friends who are constantly fighting each other. Their biggest feature is always being able to do things that will turn their ordinary lives upside down.They magnify small events incredibly and give you a nervous breakdown.They are the embodiment of the misfortunes, strange events and despair we experience every day. Get ready for the adventure of Yılmaz and İlkkan consisting of 12 different stories.