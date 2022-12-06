Not Available

The series focused on six young adults (henceforth: the group) who lived in London. Each episode was presented from a different character's point of view, which was never done before in a comedy-drama television show In the beginning, the gang was divided in two. We learn Sooz, Jamie and Alex are good friends. Jamie has a crush on Nikki, who he sees as a nice, innocent, delicate girl. Nikki was friends with Sasha, who was in a relationship with Rob. When Jamie invited Nikki to a fake party, the destinies of these six persons crossed and friendships were born. While Rob, Jamie and Alex became good friends, Nikki and Sasha didn't get along with Sooz, although they three had their moments together.