A news show hosted by Kiryu Coco in which she summarizes the events of the day before. Coco-Kaichou often pitches products as commercial breaks such as her drug AsaCoco which can be inhaled, injected or consumed as a drink. It is tradition to watch Cocos AsaCoco Live News and afterwards Tsunomaki Watames "Watame no Uta" (early morning karaoke format with viewer rock-paper-scissor).