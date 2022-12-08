Asam Pedas Untuk Dia

Not Available

Sofiya Ainin only part-time maid . His job is not so far up the house even in the kitchen as well. For the first time , acid spiciness won praise . In silence , her employer's son Ahmad Ziyad observed . Ainin became his favorite spicy sour . Unexpectedly , Ainin groom , just want to help financially . Ainin said to himself , I'm not a mercenary ! I only work with my own results . After much contemplation, I accept his proposal , but he put a condition . This is the secret marriage , it can not be known by his family nor his girlfriend . I also can not get pregnant ! Until when should I hide my status ? tormented soul ! Ziyad do not understand my feelings . Determine their destiny I'm pregnant !