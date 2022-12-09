Not Available

AsapScience, stylised as AsapSCIENCE, is a YouTube channel created by two Canadians, Mitchell Moffit and Gregory Brown. The channel produces weekly videos that touches on many different topics of science. The channel has a secondary channel, AsapThought, which has videos that are meant to make the audience think. AsapScience videos are about science, with many episodes, such as How Much Sleep Do You Actually Need?, discussing functions of the human body. Each video's scientific concepts are conveyed using coloured drawings on a whiteboard and voice-over narration. As revealed in a behind-the-scenes video, Mitchell voices and composes the background music for the videos.