A human drama about a former detective pastor and people with conflicts. Shotaro (Kenichi Hagiwara), who quit his job as a detective after losing his wife and became a pastor, is confronted by Murata (Jun Murakami), an ex-murderer who served his time for interrogation as a detective. Shotaro is asked by Murata to accompany him on a trip to see Murata's mother who lives in the countryside.