Ashita Ga Aru Sa (明日があるさ)

A decade of economic slump has certainly taken their toll on corporate Japan, and no one group more so than the white collar workers that laden Japan Inc. For Toaru Corporation, a large Osaka-based trading company, times are tough. At the products trading division in the Tokyo office of this struggling company, desperation is always in the air as this on-the-verge-of-being-downsized group tries hard to find a new business niche to survive. Their morale low and their activity listless, the group needs leadership. Enter Assistant Manager Hamada (of comedy group "Downtown" fame) to shake things up. But can the ever-positive-thinking and hard-charging Hamada turn things around? This comedy will have you enjoying all the trials and tribulations of work, friendship, inter-company romance, family, and future dreams. Remember, there's always tomorrow.