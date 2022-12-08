Ashita, Mama ga Inai

Not Available

There are over 600 orphanages across the nation, housing approximately 30,000 children; Most of them had been abused by their parents. Maki, was placed into the orphanage "Kogamo no Ie", after her mother, Ryoka, was arrested and jailed. There she was handed over to the care of Kana, and also Sasaki, the eccentric caretaker of the home. Under Sasaki's management, the home is a calm and safe haven from all the madness of the real world. At the home, Maki befriends 3 other little girls, who all go by their nicknames instead of their real names. Piami who plays the piano really well, Bombi who came from a very poor family, and Post, who is the leader of all the kids. One day, an affluent family offered to foster Post. For a trial period, Post will be staying with the family, to check if they are well-suited. Although every kid at the home hopes to be adopted into a loving family, Maki is different as she prays for her mother's return.