“Asian Paints Har Ghar Kuchch Kehta Hai” is a 10 part half-hour series, that will showcase a never-before-seen journey of India’s leading personalities, from the world of film, tv, music and sport.The series will feature the childhood home and memories of self-made Indian celebrities including Govinda, Waheeda Rehman, Irfan Pathan, Sakshi Tanwar, and Ila Arun, amongst others who have carved a niche for themselves through sheer talent, hard work, grit and determination. Each episode, going back in time, more-often-than-not is hugely emotional with memories of friends and families, good neighbours and friendly shop owners, and images of rooms and special corners that emotionally connect them to a life that will always seem like the ‘Good Old Days’. This series gives the celebrities a chance to go back to their roots and come face to face with their past as they revisit the people and places that helped make them who they are today. Each intimate episode leads them on an emotionally - charged journey where they examine their early lives as they go back their childhood home and almost relive the moments where the seeds of their ambition were sown. We meet the families, neighbors and childhood friends who reveal conversations and memories that shed new insight into the formative years and how they overcame adversities on their road to achieve fame and success.