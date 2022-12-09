Asian Provocateur

Not Available

Comedian Romesh Ranganathan considers himself British through and through. He grew up in Horsham, doesn't speak a word of Tamil, doesn't know any of his relatives, has no idea about his cultural heritage and has almost zero desire to go to Sri Lanka. Like thousands of other British children of immigrants, he knows very little about the land where his parents came from. As his mother Shanti says - he's a coconut. Sri Lankan on the outside but British on the inside. Now Shanti wants her son to connect to his roots - so she has decided to change all that by sending Romesh on an odyssey around the motherland. Not that he's that happy about it.