"Asia's Got Talent" is the world's first ever pan-regional edition of the global hit "Got Talent" format. Billed as the biggest talent competition in the world, "Asia's Got Talent" will feature some of the region's most incredible performing artists as they compete to take home the coveted winning title. Celebrity judges including multiple Grammy-winning musician David Foster, UK pop sensation and former Spice Girl Melanie C, Indonesian rock icon Anggun and Taiwanese-American pop idol Van Ness Wu must select Asia's most jaw-dropping, mind-blowing, and breathtaking performances.