Not Available

Asia's Got Talent

    Director

    Not Available

    Screenwriter

    Not Available

    Release Date

    Not Available

    Studio

    Sony Pictures Television Studios

    "Asia's Got Talent" is the world's first ever pan-regional edition of the global hit "Got Talent" format. Billed as the biggest talent competition in the world, "Asia's Got Talent" will feature some of the region's most incredible performing artists as they compete to take home the coveted winning title. Celebrity judges including multiple Grammy-winning musician David Foster, UK pop sensation and former Spice Girl Melanie C, Indonesian rock icon Anggun and Taiwanese-American pop idol Van Ness Wu must select Asia's most jaw-dropping, mind-blowing, and breathtaking performances.

    Cast

    View Full Cast >

    Images