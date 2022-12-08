Not Available

As Asia continues to be the fastest-growing economic region in the world, will their monarchies be able to keep the pace? Asia’s Monarchies are all unique, but there is one thing they all share in common - all are at a fascinating point in their various histories. In this five-part series we journey to the heart of these beautiful lands to understand the relationship between the people and their monarchs. To many, their monarchy is an anachronism – an institution that hampers progression. To others it is the heart and soul of their nation, part of their shared history and a guard against the dangers of modernity. To explore these varied views, we will begin by looking at the present position of each monarchy in the modern world and then go back in time to explore how they shaped and were shaped by history.