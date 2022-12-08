Asia's Next Top Model

Not Available

The new Pan-Asian television series gives young Asian women with modelling aspirations an opportunity to prove that they can make it in the high-stress, high-stakes world of international modelling. Coming from various backgrounds across Asia, the series follows the top model hopefuls as they live and compete against each other for the coveted prizes. Hosted by Nadya Hutagalung, the show charts the transformation of aspiring models into successful top models. With fashion director Daniel Boey, fashion photographer Todd Anthony Tyler and model mentor Joey Mead King guiding and mentoring the top model hopefuls, these young women will see themselves competing in a highly-accelerated modelling boot camp to top model fame. It is the original modelling competition that will see one girl's dream come true.