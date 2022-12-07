Not Available

Cooking expert Aida Mollenkamp prepares delicious dishes while solving FN viewers' culinary conundrums on her interactive cooking show, Ask Aida. In each episode, Aida focuses on one tasty topic (be it steak, eggs, cookies, cheese, pie, grilling, holiday) and whips up everyday recipes that illustrate different uses for the ingredient or theme while answering viewer-submitted video, email, and text questions. Don't miss her simple "No Recipe Recipe" in each show, proving that some dishes just need a few ingredients and a little imagination – no recipe required! With exceptional culinary experience and a relaxed approach, Aida serves up "culinary therapy" addressing all topics – from recipe and ingredient issues to advice on kitchen catastrophes and culinary tools.