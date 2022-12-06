Not Available

"My name is Jack Cody. Unargumented, the most talented, unemployed sports writer in New York City. That's me, I'm wearing a black dress. Well, she works, I don't. It's a long story. Gotta be a way out of this mess 'cuz I can't stand run around in a dress they gave me the sack like a second ray pack But Sylvia is here and there's no turning back. How do I get back to Jack? Ask Harriet!" Jack Cody, one of the most sexist sports writers in New York City, got fired from his job as sports columnist at the Dispatch by former girlfriend Melissa Peters. Unemployed, Jack has to put up with seeing his former assistant take over his column using his material and find a new job to support his daughter Blair and his expensive lifestyle. The solution? Simple. Apply under the alias "Sylvia Coco" to be the new columnist for the "Ask Harriet" relationship advice column on the same newspaper he got fired from. The perfect solution, since he's the perfect man to tell