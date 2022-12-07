Ask-i memnu

Not Available

Adaptation to the present time of the work of the foremost Turkish author Halit Ziya Uşaklıgil. Adnan, after losing his wife eleven years ago and excluding himself from his social environment gave all his attention to his daughter Nihal and his son Bülent. Adnan, who lives in one of the most important shore houses in Istanbul with a relative's son Behlül, and his children's half-french nanny, meets Bihter years later who is also a socialite couple's daughter and falls in love with her, and then the story begins. While searching for peace, safety and happiness in Adnan's shore house, Bihter meets passion. Behlül and Bihter fall completely into each other and get drowned by their infatuation with each other. Betrayal shades the innocence now but their secret love affair will soon affect every member of the family… Passion and love capture loyalty.