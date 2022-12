Not Available

The tragicomic stories of Bülent Şevik, Ethem Akpolat and Hanifi Keleş, who are known for their similarities to Müslüm Gürses, Yılmaz Güney and Ayhan Işık and live in Adana, are told between their identities and their likes. They adopted the view of their peers, dressed like them in their daily lives, spoke like them and became people who were loved like them.