Not Available

Always on the move, rushed by customers and clients, the dearest thousands of miles away: The Trucker everyday is a tough game. But despite time pressure, congestion and traffic controls would the "asphalt cowboys" not swap her job. Each working day is an adventure, with friendships for life for Andrew, Piet and Marten. DMAX goes with the kings of the highway on a long trip across Europe, from Rostock to Milan. Spokesman of the new documentary series is a singer and Trucker Idol Gunter Gabriel - the German "Johnny Cash".