Asphalt Man is a 1995 South Korean television series starring Lee Byung-hun, Choi Jin-shil, Jung Woo-sung, and Lee Young-ae. Based on the 1991 comic of the same title by manhwa artist Huh Young-man, it aired on SBS from May 17 to July 6, 1995 on Wednesdays and Thursdays at 21:55 for 16 episodes.