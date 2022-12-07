Not Available

They are the tragic stories at the heart of some of history's most defining moments - tales of hatred and obsession, fanaticism and a burning desire for attention. In Assassinations That Changed the World, HISTORY examines the famous assassinations and assassination attempts that have left their mark on humanity. Trace the incredible events following the murder Archduke Ferdinand, which led to the outbreak of World War I. See how one century India lost three leaders, including Mohandas Gandhi, to religous fanatics who disagreed with the political policies of the nation. Explore the tragic story of Abraham Lincoln, killed by a desperate adherant to a lost cause. And consider how history might have been different had some of these incidents ended differently. Where would the civil rights movement be today if Martin Luther King Jr. were still alive? With extensive interviews, archival footage and expert commentary, Assassinations That Changed the World brings these absorbing stories to life.