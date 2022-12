Not Available

Get an up-close look at Astro, South Korea's hottest new boy band, before they were famous. This behind-the-scenes series follows the grueling training regiment of six trainees — Jin Jin, MJ, Eun Woo, Moon Bin, Rocky, and San Ha — and culminates with their 2015 debut. Through tears, sweat and talent, Astro proves fame is a lot harder than it looks.