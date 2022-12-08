Astronomy: Observations and Theories

Not Available

Astronomy: Observations & Theories explores a broad range of astronomy topics, concepts, and principles, from the motions of the visible sky to dark matter, from our own planet to the stars and galaxies. The lessons examine evidence for the big bang and continuing evolution of the universe and tracks the formation, life, and death of stars. Throughout the course, special emphasis is placed on the scientific evidence that astronomers use to support their conclusions. The course also depicts how astronomers have come to know what they know about the universe and shows how astronomers are still seeking answers to some of the most fundamental questions about the universe. The video segments include interviews with leading experts, original computer graphics, footage from NASA, and images from leading observatories throughout the world and the Hubble Space Telescope.