Asunaro Hakusho

Not Available

Five youngsters enter the same university and become very good friends. As they're very close, they're afraid of 'hurting' one another, and this results in even more tragedies. Both Tamotsu and Osamu, who fall for Narumi, keep holding back their feelings and giving way to each other. This complex love affair unintentionally causes Junichiro's death. In the end, all left school due to one reason or another, leaving Narumi alone to complete the course. The happy days are gone, but they happen to meet one another again a few years later, and the story continues...