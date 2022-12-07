Not Available

Asunaro Hakusho

  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Fuji Television Network

Five youngsters enter the same university and become very good friends. As they're very close, they're afraid of 'hurting' one another, and this results in even more tragedies. Both Tamotsu and Osamu, who fall for Narumi, keep holding back their feelings and giving way to each other. This complex love affair unintentionally causes Junichiro's death. In the end, all left school due to one reason or another, leaving Narumi alone to complete the course. The happy days are gone, but they happen to meet one another again a few years later, and the story continues...

Cast

Hikari IshidaNarumi Sonoda
Michitaka TsutsuiTamotsu Kakei
Takuya KimuraOsamu Toride
Anju SuzukiSeika Higashiyama
Hidetoshi NishijimaJunichiro Matsuoka

View Full Cast >

Images