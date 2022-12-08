Asylum (2015)

Not Available

Inspired by the true stories of whistleblowers claiming asylum, Asylum is a satirical comedy about a government whistle-blower and a millionaire internet entrepreneur trapped together in the London embassy of a fictional Latin American country. Dan Hern is a serious, self-important egotist who is accused of leaking important documents. After a year in the El Rican embassy Dan is bored, depressed and has no hope of getting out - his only chance is to push his case in an interview with the Guardian. The embassy staff are struggling to attract people to the annual embassy ball, as Dan is old news and nobody wants to come. The Ambassador's oiily son decides to offer sanctuary to another international fugitive named Ludo Backslash: a larger-than-life, childish hacker and internet pirate, who set up a file-sharing website and became public enemy number one among the global entertainment community.