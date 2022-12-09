At Eighteen

Not Available

Coming-of-age drama about 18-year-olds, taking a realistic look into the moments of their lives, moments that all of us might have experienced at one time or another. Ong Seong Woo plays Choi Jun Woo, for whom loneliness has become a habit. Though Choi Jun Woo appears to lack empathy at first glance, it’s just that he has always been alone and isn’t practiced in expressing his emotions. Underneath his withdrawn exterior is a goofy and cute young man. “At Eigteen” is about the events that unfold when Jun Woo transfers schools and is thrown into a new environment.