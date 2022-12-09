Not Available

A Proud "man of the house", Yamamura Kazuyuki is the bread winner in a society where men bring home the money. He is a tv commercial director and makes good money to support his wife and son. After recently buying a house, he finds his new neighbor is a stay at home dad. Finding it hard to respect a man who isn't the money maker, he finds the tables are turned as he himself is out of work and running the household, while his wife returns to the workforce. It isn't quite as easy as he keeps telling everyone, but that's okay since he is looking for a new job and should have one soon.It is a look at how society is changing with often times, hilarious results. Struggling to keep his head above water, he finds himself being tutored by his neighbor (even if he doesn't want to be), and at the same time building a friendship.Through trials and tribulations, he learns to respect his new role, while giving credit to the women (and men) who are the ones staying home and keeping home-life afloat.