At the Campsite

The series evolves during a laid-back summer at a camping in Peloponesse, Greece. Takis is an entrepreneur who sets up and manages a campsite on a picturesque coast of the Peloponesse. He staffs the campsite with locals, including his cousin Mitsos who is a horse breeder and works as the riding instructor of the campsite. The series details the short-lived relations and interactions between campsite staff and guests, and especially the summer love of Mitsos with Samantha–an English tourist.