At the Movies (2004)

Celebrating 25 years together on Australian television, film critics Margaret Pomeranz and David Stratton plunge into the world of cinema every week on At the Movies on ABC TV every Wednesday night at 10.00pm (repeated on Sundays at 6.00pm). With their sophisticated and heartfelt critique to what's new on the big screen, David and Margaret combine years of experience immersed in the world of filmmaking with an encyclopaedic understanding of cinema history. Their renowned skill and expertise give Margaret and David wide access to the international stars featured in the big new releases. At the Movies presents interviews with the big names, and profiles the contributions of cinema greats.