At Your Service

Expert hoteliers, Francis and John Brennan from the 5 star Park Hotel Kenmare, give business makeovers to a selection of B & B's, guesthouses and small hotels throughout Ireland that need urgent help with a range of different problems. The Brennans bring years of experience of running a successful hotel and they hope to inspire others to up their game and bring in new business. The Brennans' advice covers all areas; they look at staffing, analyse catering arrangements and suggest new menus, they inspect every room and advise about redecoration (both inside and out) and they look for new ways to exploit the less obvious assets of each property.