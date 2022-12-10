Not Available

Atlantica is a dark and edgy comedy about a failing rock band from Jerusalem that gets its shot at a long awaited success when a tour guide with inspirations of becoming a band manager joins them. The band members dream of fame and glory while their lives are much less glamorous. In addition to gigs in dark, empty pubs, and bar owners and p.r. people who swindle them, these guys have to overcome the mental barriers facing musicians in their late thirties that refuse to grow up. Yet this tight knit group of friends will not give up on its dream and follows it no matter what.