Not Available

Atlantis (2013)

  • Adventure
  • Drama
  • Fantasy

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

BBC Wales

A fantasy drama set in a world of legendary heroes and mythical creatures. Far from home and desperate for answers, Jason washes up on the shores of an ancient land. A mysterious place; a world of bull leaping, of snake haired goddesses and of palaces so vast it was said they were built by giants - this is the city of Atlantis. Aided by his two new friends, Pythagoras and Hercules, Jason embarks on a voyage of discovery, and salvation, which sees him brush shoulders with Medusa, come face to face with the Minotaur and even do battle with the dead.

Cast

Jack DonnellyJason
Mark AddyHercules
Robert EmmsPythagoras
Jemima RooperMedusa
Aiysha HartAriadne
Amy MansonMedea

