The plot revolves around 16-year-old Giles Gordon, who has just moved to Sunset Cove, "a beautiful coastal surfing town where the sun is always shining, the people are all beautiful and everything is perfect... or so it seems." He enrolls in Atlantis High School, where he soon discovers that Sunset Cove is unlike any town he's ever seen: populated by double-agents, aliens and high school students with blue hair and pointy ears, its inhabitants are eccentric lunatics who at times turn into superheroes or other whimsical figures. Atlantis High both parodies soap operas and pays homage to spoof television.