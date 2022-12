Not Available

State-of-the-art graphics and available 3-D viewing are the highlights of this series, which offers a riveting look at some of the iconic areas of the world. The 4D of the title refers to time, as the series uses history as well as technology to paint a picture of the regions being explored. The Great Rift Valley of Africa, the Hawaiian islands, and the Mediterranean are the focus of this incarnation (the series ``Atlas'' offered similar views of different regions in 2006).