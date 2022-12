Not Available

"Welcome to Atop the Fourth Wall Where Bad Comics Burn" Atop the Fourth Wall is an ongoing internet series hosted by Linkara (Lewis Lovhaug), a comic book enthusiast who wields a magic gun and reviews really, really, bad comic books. Along with Pollo (his trusty cardboard robot), Linkara defends the world from Evil Scientists, Robot Duplicates, Zombies, and Extra-Dimensional Conquerors all in the span of a review of some crusty comic.